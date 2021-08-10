D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.26% of Duddell Street Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $276,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duddell Street Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DSAC stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.