D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 11,556 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,556 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Innospec by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $91.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.03. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $107.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

