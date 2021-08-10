D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from D4t4 Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.81. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:D4T4 opened at GBX 388.75 ($5.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £156.38 million and a P/E ratio of 57.28. D4t4 Solutions has a 12 month low of GBX 173 ($2.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 410 ($5.36). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 357.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

