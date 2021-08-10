DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hillenbrand in a report released on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the company will earn $3.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.60. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $43.67 on Monday. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $43,701,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 91.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,713,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,754,000 after purchasing an additional 816,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,803,000 after purchasing an additional 411,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,976,000 after purchasing an additional 339,399 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,112.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 270,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

