DA Davidson Comments on Quanta Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Quanta Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ FY2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

NYSE PWR opened at $92.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $101.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 11.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

