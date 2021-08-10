DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.18.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $106.82 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.93.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060,510 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after buying an additional 850,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,891,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,982 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,420,000 after buying an additional 398,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 in the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

