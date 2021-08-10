DAEX Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One DAEX coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. DAEX has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $30,829.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00054740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.00865556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00108891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00153998 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

