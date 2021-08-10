DAFI Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.12 Million (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. DAFI Protocol has a market cap of $11.12 million and $725,168.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00053804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.84 or 0.00852283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00106442 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00040155 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 331,770,274 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAFI Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAFI Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAFI Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

