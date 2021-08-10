Danone (BN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Danone (EPA: BN) recently:

8/9/2021 – Danone was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/3/2021 – Danone was given a new €70.75 ($83.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/30/2021 – Danone was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/29/2021 – Danone was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/29/2021 – Danone was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/29/2021 – Danone was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/29/2021 – Danone was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/6/2021 – Danone was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/30/2021 – Danone was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Danone was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Danone was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Danone was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Danone was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Danone was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Danone was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

BN remained flat at $€62.70 ($73.76) on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 876,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.35. Danone S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

