DarioHealth (DRIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 million. On average, analysts expect DarioHealth to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DarioHealth stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $228.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, COO Dror Bacher sold 11,021 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $227,363.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,915.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $783,176.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,573 shares of company stock worth $1,083,832. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DarioHealth stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 219.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DarioHealth were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DRIO. TheStreet upgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

