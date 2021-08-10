Datamine (DAM) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Datamine has a total market cap of $545,075.85 and approximately $13,658.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Datamine has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.91 or 0.00332495 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001228 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.65 or 0.00975251 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,269,599 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

