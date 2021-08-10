DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 97,009 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 479.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,231 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 97,009 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 409,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 123,210 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 68,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 87,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,197 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

