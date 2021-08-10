DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis stock opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $205.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.85.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

