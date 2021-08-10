DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.88. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $20.49.

