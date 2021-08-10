DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $688,226,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $354,298,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,691,333 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $267,777,000 after acquiring an additional 560,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EOG opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

