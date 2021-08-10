DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,183,993 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,183,993 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.09% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

FSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

