David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF comprises 2.9% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 40,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of PBW traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.39. 19,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,894. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $138.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.