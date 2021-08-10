David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.2% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.49. 61,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,175. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

