Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.6% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 40,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $190.97. The company had a trading volume of 46,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,598. The stock has a market cap of $166.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

