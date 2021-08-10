Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. United Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 45,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $159.24. 619,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,470,115. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

