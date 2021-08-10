Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $5.08 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 85.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $172.56. The stock had a trading volume of 210,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.40 and a 12-month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

