Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 70.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after acquiring an additional 256,706 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,776,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,336,000 after buying an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 459.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,267,000 after buying an additional 186,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 946.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,716,000 after acquiring an additional 607,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.46.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,321,241. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.22. 41,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,717. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $90.88 and a 12-month high of $150.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

