Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 119,835 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,835 shares during the period. Mission Produce comprises about 0.9% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVO. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 77.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. 10.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mission Produce stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,924. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $234.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $550,580.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $53,868.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at $294,610.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,390 shares of company stock worth $7,554,448 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

