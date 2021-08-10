Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 20.0% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 16,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 69.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $369.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.54. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $184.40 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.23.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

