Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€22.00” Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PSM. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.07 ($23.61).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €15.59 ($18.34) on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €9.19 ($10.81) and a one year high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

