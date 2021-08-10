Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €42.20 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.32 ($54.49).

ETR DBAN opened at €37.95 ($44.65) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €35.31. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a fifty-two week low of €25.55 ($30.06) and a fifty-two week high of €39.34 ($46.29). The company has a market cap of $713.65 million and a P/E ratio of 4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

