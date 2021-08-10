Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.50 ($8.82).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €9.29 ($10.93) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a PE ratio of -1.13.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

