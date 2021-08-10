Devery (EVE) Price Tops $0.0046 on Exchanges

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Devery has traded up 19% against the US dollar. Devery has a market cap of $290,915.30 and approximately $5,441.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Devery alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00054135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.38 or 0.00854266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00108009 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00041394 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official website is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.