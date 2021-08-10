DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) vs. Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Head to Head Survey

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of DexCom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Apyx Medical and DexCom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 DexCom 0 2 13 0 2.87

Apyx Medical currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.41%. DexCom has a consensus target price of $500.80, suggesting a potential downside of 3.24%. Given Apyx Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than DexCom.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apyx Medical and DexCom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $27.71 million 11.80 -$11.90 million ($0.57) -16.72 DexCom $1.93 billion 25.99 $493.60 million $3.10 166.96

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Apyx Medical. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apyx Medical and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical -47.35% -24.39% -20.86% DexCom 24.45% 16.17% 6.87%

Volatility & Risk

Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DexCom beats Apyx Medical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue. The company offers Renuvion branded products for the cosmetic surgery market that enable plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and J-Plasma branded products for the hospital surgical market that allows surgeons to operate with precision and eliminate unintended tissue trauma. It also develops, manufactures, and sells energy generators, disposable hand piece subassemblies, and OEM generators and accessories. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F. Burd on May 1, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

