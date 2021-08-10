DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Given New $5.75 Price Target at B. Riley

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $5.00 to $5.75 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

DHI Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in DHI Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

