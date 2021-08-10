Diamond (DMD) Price Up 32.4% Over Last 7 Days

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Diamond has a total market cap of $10.80 million and $32,700.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $2.98 or 0.00006616 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001909 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 99% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00069248 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,619,837 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

