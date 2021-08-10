Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.04 EPS

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRNA shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at $922,610.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $137,095.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,095.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

