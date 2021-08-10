Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Earnings Results

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Digital Turbine updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.380-$0.380 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.38 EPS.

Shares of APPS traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 233,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,228. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.38.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPS. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

