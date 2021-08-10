DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.
DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,578,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $23,912,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DigitalBridge Group
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.
