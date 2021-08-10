DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,578,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $23,912,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalBridge Group

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

