Digitalcoin Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $273,963.71 and $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,523.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.12 or 0.06908759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $596.46 or 0.01310231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00364662 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00129518 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.29 or 0.00589344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.00340454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00291932 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,655,883 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

