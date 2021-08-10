Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 15,276 Shares of Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Image Sensing Systems were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Image Sensing Systems by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Image Sensing Systems stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $34.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.10. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

In other news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly purchased 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $30,237.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,666.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 6,473 shares of company stock worth $44,027 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video and radar modules into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

