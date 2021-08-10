Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 4,108 Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 173.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,168 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of RMBI stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $15.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.