Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $202,000 in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Larimar Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRMR opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.79. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. Analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn purchased 685,710 shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

