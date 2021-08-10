Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.45% of Star Equity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity in the first quarter worth $116,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRR opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.48 and a beta of 0.19. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

