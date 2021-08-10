Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Usio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Usio by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Usio by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Usio by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 59,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $28,996.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,068,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,495 shares of company stock valued at $355,906. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

USIO stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $139.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.74.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

