Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,375,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,633,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,975,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,980,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.17.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

