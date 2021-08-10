Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 41,360 Shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Qumu worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Qumu by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Qumu by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qumu stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Qumu Co. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 122.44% and a negative net margin of 57.97%. The business had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qumu Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QUMU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Qumu in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

