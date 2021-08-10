Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

DIN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

Shares of DIN traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.92. 346,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,913. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.24. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $77,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.