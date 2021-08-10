Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $93.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.88% from the stock’s previous close.

DIN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.10.

NYSE:DIN opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.64. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

