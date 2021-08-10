Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.22 Per Share

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 1.222 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.21.

Shares of DIISY opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

