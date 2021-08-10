Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 742.0% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 14.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after purchasing an additional 59,169 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 15.5% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

NYSE:DFS traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $131.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,252. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.06.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

