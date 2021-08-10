Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of DIV traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.90. 99,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,305. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$1.66 and a one year high of C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.50 million and a PE ratio of 52.91.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$7.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

