Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Given New GBX 425 Price Target at Barclays

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of DOM stock traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 415 ($5.42). The stock had a trading volume of 560,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,564. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 400.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of GBX 301.40 ($3.94) and a one year high of GBX 443.68 ($5.80). The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

