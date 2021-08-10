Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Price Target Increased to GBX 330 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Shares of LON DOM traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 415 ($5.42). The stock had a trading volume of 560,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,564. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of GBX 301.40 ($3.94) and a one year high of GBX 443.68 ($5.80). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 31.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 400.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.