Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $446,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Donald L. Hagan LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,761.78. 39,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,388. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,591.86. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total transaction of $37,844,469.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 441,972 shares of company stock valued at $255,573,263. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

